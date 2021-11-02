Microsoft Edge for Linux is now generally available

It’s been over a year since the first preview of Microsoft’s Edge browser on Linux, and now it’s generally available. If you were looking forward to a stable version of Edge on the open source OS, it’s finally here.

Indeed, it was actually back in early 2019 that the Redmond firm started teasing it, and it officially announced Edge for Linux that fall. But even so, it was almost a full year before there was even a preview, and then another six months before it came to the Beta channel.

That’s not all though, because if you’re on the Dev channel on Linux, there’s a special surprise. If you go to play the built-in Surf game by going to edge://surf, and use the famous Konami cheat code (up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A), there’s an Easter egg in the game. Sadly, Windows and macOS users won’t see it. You’ll need to be on Edge 97.

The other Microsoft Edge announcement at Ignite was a new IE Mode improvement. If you’re unfamiliar with IE Mode, the idea is to offer a way for businesses to transition to Edge from Internet Explorer before the browser is retired in June. What IE Mode does is it basically puts Internet Explorer in an Edge browser tab. Of course, all of this good stuff has been done, and Internet Explorer is no longer accessible in Windows.

There’s a new Cloud Site List Management experience, which is meant to make it easier to list which sites should open in an IE Mode tab. You’ll no longer have to host the list in an on-premises location, which should simplify the experience for businesses.

But all of the heavy lifting around IE Mode is already done. It’s just a matter of making it easy for businesses and their IT departments to use it.

As for Edge on Linux, it’s available in DEB format for Debian and Ubuntu, and it’s available in RPM format for Fedora and openSUSE. You can download it here. The feature set is mostly the same as it is on other platforms, including Microsoft account syncing and such. However, it doesn’t include Windows-specific features like IE Mode.