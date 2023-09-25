Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge now has a new screenshot tool that allows users to capture and edit screenshots of webpages or the entire screen.

The new tool offers improvements such as a zoomed-in view when selecting the capture area and more robust editing tools like drawing shapes, adding text, and applying a mosaic effect.

The new screenshot tool can be enabled in the Edge browser by accessing the Edge flag configuration page and restarting the browser. However, the "web select" feature has been removed.

Microsoft is adding a new Screenshot tool to its Edge browser with a future update, and it's available in testing right now for those curious to try it. Simply called Microsoft Edge Screenshots, this feature lets users take and edit screenshots of the webpage or even the entire screen, making Edge a capable screenshot tool in its own right.

Right off the bat, there are some clear improvements with the new screenshot tool. For one thing, when selecting the area to capture, you see a very zoomed-in version of the area where your mouse cursor is, so you can make pixel-perfect selections.

Then, once you've captured the screenshot, the editing tools are far more robust, too. You can draw circles, squares, arrows, or free drawings with varying levels of thickness and different colors. You can also add text and even apply a mosaic effect to redact content or censor content on the page. Once you're done, there are buttons for sharing, saving, or simply copying the screenshot to the clipboard to paste elsewhere.

All of this appears directly over the webpage, too, rather than opening in a new window like the previous screenshot tool did, so it feels a bit more snappy overall.

How to enable the new screenshot tool in Microsoft Edge

Currently, this new screenshot tool is hidden away in the Edge flag configuration page, as spotted by Windows Latest, but you can already find it in the stable channel, so it should be close to a full release. However, if you can't wait, here's what you can do to try it out right now:

In the Edge address bar, enter edge://flags. Use the search bar at the top of the page to search for Microsoft Edge Screenshot. Click the dropdown menu and switch it to Enabled. Click Restart at the bottom of the browser window.

When the browser restarts, the new tool will exist alongside the old one in the Edge context menu. You can also launch the new tool using Ctrl + Shift + S on your keyboard.

Web select is gone, however

While it's not entirely new, it's worth mentioning that this new screenshot tool is seemingly a sort of consolation prize because a few days ago, Microsoft removed a feature called web select from Edge, after announcing it just last year. This feature allowed you to select web content, including tables, and retain that formatting so you could easily paste it onto a document or a OneNote notebook.

It's likely this feature was harder to maintain, but it did provide more of a unique capability compared to a screenshot tool, considering there's no shortage of ways to take and edit screenshots on Windows. Still, it's a nice addition that may make sharing screenshots that much easier.