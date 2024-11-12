Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge tries to lure Chrome users by sneaking in an option to import data.

Edge now opens a pop-up after a Windows update, offering to import Chrome settings.

It's a similar tactic as to when Edge covertly brought over Chrome tabs without permission.

Microsoft really wants you to use Edge. And as much as the company tries to put Edge above all its competitors, Chrome sees the most amount of aggression. After all, Edge is running Chromium, so the move from Google's browser to Edge shouldn't be too laborious. The problem is that Microsoft is trying somewhat shady tricks to get people to move from Chrome to Edge, and its latest one involves trying to get people to agree to import all of their Chrome settings to Edge regularly.

Microsoft Edge is back to its tricks after asking to grab your Chrome tabs

This time around, someone at The Verge spotted Edge's sneaky tactic. Here's how it works: after you update Windows, reboot your computer, and log into your account, the operating system will automatically open Edge. It will then open a pop-up asking you if you'd like to "enhance your browsing experience," with a big blue button for you to click.

There's a small X at the top right corner to close the window, and there's a checkbox that's checked by default asking you if you want to "bring over your data from other browsers regularly." If you hit the big blue button without unchecking this box, Edge will begin bringing over all of your Chrome data, including your open tabs, and will continue to do so until you manually turn it off again.

If this gives you a sense of deja vu, the company tried a similar tactic in February when Edge stole people's Chrome tabs. That time around, people accused Microsoft of taking browser data without permission, because Edge would automatically pop up with all of your Chrome tabs open and hope you won't notice. It seems Microsoft is trying the same tactic, except using the initial pop-up box to justify giving the user some choice, even if said choices are opt-out and designed in a way where users may gloss over them.