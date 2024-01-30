Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge opens Chrome tabs after Windows update without user permission, potentially compromising privacy.

Users report that Edge copied their Chrome browsing data despite having Chrome set as their default browser.

It is important for privacy-minded users to carefully track and decline any prompts from Microsoft during setup to protect their sensitive information.

Microsoft Edge, by itself, is a pretty good browser. However, as much as the company does its best to add new features to it, Microsoft ends up shooting itself in the foot with Edge. Now, the company may have harmed Edge's reputation even further, after it was caught copying user's Chrome tabs and opening them within Edge after a Windows update.

Microsoft Edge caught "stealing" Chrome tabs

As reported on The Verge, people have noticed that Microsoft Edge will sometimes automatically boot itself up after a Windows update. Microsoft Edge will then open all the tabs the user had open in Chrome before they applied the update. These people claim that they had Chrome set as their default browser and did not knowingly enter any agreement saying that Microsoft Edge was allowed to look at and copy their Chrome browsing data.

In a reply to an X post about this strange occurrence, someone posted an image showing how Microsoft gained access to third-party browser data:

The original author of the Verge article stated that they had no recollection of enabling such a feature, but "the prompt appeared but disappeared in less than a second, so it’s possible this dialog crashed and Edge decided to do the import anyway." As such, whether you're updating Windows or setting up a new laptop, it's worth keeping note of all the dialogs that Microsoft shows you during setup. Declining features like this is key for any privacy-minded user; that is if you get the chance to decline it.