Microsoft Edge is getting new enterprise features for Microsoft 365

Microsoft’s Edge browser is getting a handful of new features for business users with Microsoft 365. The idea is to help users “work smarter” by providing seamless context switching and other improvements. These features are rolling out over the next six months.

First off, when it comes to context switching, one of the pain points Microsoft is trying to address is having to sign in to different apps with the same account. Soon, when you receive a link in a Microsoft 365 app – such as Outlook to Teams – Edge will automatically open that link using the user profile that matches the account that received the link. This way, even if you have multiple Microsoft accounts in Edge, your links will always open in the correct profile where your passwords and logins are already saved.

Another new feature that brings together Edge and Microsoft 365 is called Shared Links, and it’s fairly straightforward. It’s a new section in the Edge history page and it gathers all the links that have been shared with you across Microsoft 365 services. If you want to find a link someone sent you in Teams a week ago, you don’t have to dig through the entire conversation, you can just see the links that were shared with you directly within Edge. Links are saved in this page even if you’ve never opened them, too.

Microsoft Edge will also be able to provide additional context when you open a link. If you’re visiting a page that was shared with you but you forgot why it was important, Edge will bring up Teams and Outlook messages where that link was mentioned, giving you additional context as to why you opened it in the first place and what you need to do.

The Enterprise New Tab Page is also getting some news. This is a special version of the new tab page in Microsoft Edge that serves up relevant content within your Microsoft 365 organization. This includes Outlook events and SharePoint sites, but in the future, cards are also coming for To Do task lists and Outlook emails.

Finally, Microsoft Editor is coming to Edge natively, something Microsoft had already announced. Editor is Microsoft’s advanced writing tool that corrects spelling and helps with other writing issues. It’s usually available as an extension, similar to Grammarly, but soon, you won’t need to install anything, it will just work. This is actually available already for Edge Insiders in the United States, but presumably it will come to more languages in the future.