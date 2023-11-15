Key Takeaways Shared Links in Edge will make it easier for business users to discover links shared with them in Outlook or Teams, appearing in the address bar, new tab page, and Edge sidebar.

Users can avoid going back into Outlook or Teams by simply typing in the address bar to find the links that matter most to them.

Additional filters are available for finer control of results, allowing users to filter by sender, date, and even the app the link came from.

This feature is exclusive to business users and is part of Microsoft's ongoing product evolution.

At the Ignite 2023 conference, Microsoft is announcing Shared Links in Edge This feature for the business version of the web browser is designed to make it easier to discover the links that might have been shared with you across other Microsoft apps, and surfaced in the most common places in Edge that you're already clicking through on a daily basis.

As the name of the feature suggests, any link shared with you in Outlook or Teams will now be surfaced in the address bar, the new tab page, and the Edge sidebar. Those are three places to discover important links. The feature is designed to help you avoid going back into Outlook or Teams to find links that matter most to you. It will even be coming in Edge mobile. You can just type in the address bar, and find what you need. Additional filters will also be available for finer control of results. Microsoft says you'll be able to filter by the person who sent the link, the date the link was sent, and even the app that it came from.

These features are now in preview on the Edge new tab page and on Microsoft Edge mobile. Shared Links in Edge will be coming soon to the sidebar. Again, this is not a consumer-facing feature. It is unique to business users for now. It falls in line with other features, like Bing Chat Enterprise, and even IE Mode in Microsoft Edge. You can learn more about these features today from Microsoft.

This is just one of many features that Microsoft announced for its products during Ignite 2023. The company rebranded Bing Chat as Copilot, and added new features for Copilot in Microsoft 365, and new features for Windows 365. Each year, the company's products continue to evolve each year.