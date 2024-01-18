Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge's new screenshotting tools allow users to easily send screenshots to Copilot for more information and source research.

The text detector tool in Microsoft Edge's screenshot tools lets users extract words from pictures.

Microsoft Edge also offers the ability to perform reverse image searches and text searches using Bing.

Despite people not using it as much as other browsers, there are a lot of reasons why Microsoft Edge is the best one out there. Microsoft is always adding handy features to its browser, and a new one just appeared on the Canary branch. A slew of new screenshotting tools have arrived, including an easy way to show your image to Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot.

The new featrures were originally spotted by Leopeva64 on X, who noticed the new options appear on the Microsoft Edge Canary branch. The Canary branch is where Microsoft test the newest features for its browser, which means you won't find these tools on a regular version of Edge. However, it should eventually arrive on everyone's browsers once Microsoft is pleased with it.

The most obvious change to the screenshot tools is the inclusion of the Copilot button. This allows people to send their screenshot directly to Copilot so they can ask the AI assistant about it. This can come in handy if you see an image of something you want to do more research on; just send Copilot a screenshot of the image, ask it what it is, and let the assistant find the source for you.

However, the Copilot button isn't the only addition. The new text detector tool scans any screenshots for text, so you can easily extract words from a picture. And Microsoft Edge will also let you use Bing to perform a reverse image search or a text search. Hopefully these tools also come to Microsoft Edge on mobile, which was recently rebranded as an AI browser.