Microsoft Edge will soon offer native Office and Windows Search integration

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser is getting more popular by the day, and for good reason. The browser has received several new features over the last few months, which has prompted many users to ditch Chrome on Windows and Android devices. In the last month alone, Microsoft has released a host of new features to the browser, including a new Kids Mode, an updated UI on Android, a new performance mode, and more. And the company doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

We recently spotted a new feature in the latest Edge Canary release (v. 92.0.873.0 for desktop and 92.0.870 for Android) that will let users seamlessly send tabs between Windows 10 and Android devices. Now, Windows Latest has spotted two more undocumented features in the same release. As per a recent report from the publication, Microsoft Edge 92 also includes native Office Viewer and Windows Search integration. Both of these features have been in development for a few months, and we’ve previously spotted evidence of the Windows search integration in Edge 91 on the Canary channel.

As its name suggests, Office Viewer in Microsoft Edge will let users open Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents right in the browser. The feature is compatible with both the Windows and macOS versions of Edge, but it’s currently in the early stage of development.

(Image: Windows Latest)

If you wish to try it out, you can download the latest Microsoft Edge Canary release from the link below and navigate to the Downloads section in the browser settings. In this section, enable the new “Quickly view Office files on the web using Office Viewer” option. You should now be able to view Office files within Microsoft Edge with just a click.

(Images: Windows Latest)

On the other hand, the Windows Search integration will let you search for your browsing history, recent tabs, bookmarks, and more using taskbar search. The feature is also in its early stages of development, and it doesn’t seem to work on production builds of Windows 10. But once it’s available, you will be able to enable it by navigating to the Profiles section in Microsoft Edge’s settings menu and clicking the toggle next to the new “Share browsing data with other Windows feature” option.

(Image: Windows Latest)

At the moment, Microsoft hasn’t shared a release timeline for these features. But they may be ready for launch by the time Microsoft Edge 92 rolls out on the stable channel. We’ll let you know as soon as the features are live on the stable channel.