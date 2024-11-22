Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge is now accessible via the Game Bar for gamers.

Edge integration keeps profile settings & helps with game info.

Supported titles include Fortnite, League of Legends, and Minecraft.

People choose different browsers for different reasons, and one of the major archetypes is the gamer browser. PC gamers are rarely seen with just one monitor, and they usually have a browser up on a different screen to check out strategies or chat with friends. Now, Microsoft Edge is vying to become the gamer's browser by giving people a way to search for information without Alt-Tabbing out of their game.

Microsoft Edge is now accessible via the Game Bar

As announced on Windows Blogs, you can now open Microsoft Edge via the Game Bar. If you've never used it before, the Game Bar is Windows' central hub for gamers. You can invoke it in-game and use it to take screenshots, record videos, and even check on your hardware usage. Now, the Game Bar is getting a Microsoft Edge implementation that lets you use the browser without having to swap windows.

The Microsoft Edge integration can use the same profile settings as the desktop version, so it'll contain all of the same autofill settings and remember all the websites you've logged into. It will detect what game you're playing and automatically load help for you. So far, it supports the following titles:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Fortnite

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

League of Legends

Minecraft

Overwatch 2

Roblox

Valorant

You can even pin Microsoft Edge to the screen, which keeps the window open even after you close the Game Bar for quick reference.

If you want to give this feature a try, grab the Microsoft Edge Insider Beta build, then enable Game Assist by going to "Settings and more (“…”)", then "Settings," then "Game Assist." Install the Game Assisrt widget and you should see it pop up when you use the Game Bar.