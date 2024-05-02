Key Takeaways Edge's new memory management tool lets you limit RAM usage and set when the limit kicks in for better performance.

Access the new settings by going to "Settings and more," then "Settings," and then "System and performance" in Edge.

The less RAM you give Edge, the slower it will go, so find the right balance to improve browsing experience.

These days, using a browser feels like you're offering up your RAM in sacrifice just so you can browse the web properly. However, over time, the big browsers have figured out ways to cut down on how much RAM their browsers use. Now, Microsoft Edge is the newest browser to feature countermeasures against RAM-hungry tabs by adding a memory management tool.

Microsoft Edge gets its own memory management tool

As announced on the Microsoft Edge blog, the browser now has a few welcome additions to help manage the amount of RAM it uses. This new feature is a part of version 125, and you can find the new settings by going to "Settings and more," then "Settings," and then "System and performance." Under "Manage Your Performance," you'll find the new "Resource controls" option to help you better manage your RAM.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The new setting contains a handy slider that limits the amount of RAM Edge can use. Then, you can set when the limit kicks in. "Always" will apply your new limit no matter what you're doing, while "When you're PC gaming" will only hold back the amount of RAM Edge uses when you boot up a game. Microsoft does note that the less RAM you give Edge, the slower it will go, so don't go overboard with the restraints.

If you have zero idea how much RAM Edge uses, you can go to "Settings and more," and then "Browser essentials" to open the performance sidebar. This handy sidebar now gives you a report on how much RAM you're using, so you can get a rough idea as to how hungry Edge can be. If you set a RAM limit, it will appear on the usage bar so you can quickly see if it's being restricted or not. So, if Edge has been eating too much RAM, give your browser an update and try this new feature.