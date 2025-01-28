Summary Microsoft Edge is adding a scareware blocker to prevent users from falling for fake malware alerts.

Scareware can trick less tech-savvy users into financial or privacy risks, making this feature valuable.

Consider switching to Microsoft Edge for its unique features and explore tab tricks for additional benefits.

Have you given Microsoft Edge a try lately? If you gave it a spin when it was first released and then dropped it (like a lot of people), it may be worth giving it a second shot. It has a few features that other browsers don't have, and now Microsoft Edge is getting a nice security feature that, honestly, I kind of wish Chrome also had.

Microsoft Edge is getting a scareware blocker to protect its users

As announced on the Microsoft Edge blog, the company is working on a scareware blocker built into the browser. If you don't know what 'scareware' is, there's a good chance you've seen it and didn't know what it was called. If you've ever seen a big flashing alert claiming that your PC had been infected with malware and asking you to pay an exorbitant sum or download a shady app to "fix" it, you've encountered scareware.

Internet veterans may scoff at the idea of falling for such a trap, but they're pretty effective against people who haven't adapted to how technology works. To them, a scareware alert comes off as a legitimate warning, and if they follow through with the instructions, they can open themselves up to financial or privacy losses. Microsoft states that its scareware blocker uses machine learning to spot a scareware scam and block it before it can scare the user into doing something they'll regret, and you can give it a try right now on the preview branch.

If you feel like making the swap, check out these reasons why Microsoft Edge is better than Google Chrome. And if you're already a fan, be sure to smarten up on these Microsoft Edge tab tricks for Windows power users to see how you can get more out of your browser.