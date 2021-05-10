Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in screenshot tool on Android

It’s been a big while since Google added a built-in screenshot editor to Android with Markup. While other Android OEMs have had screenshot editors for several years, stock Android barely allowed you to take a screenshot and that’s pretty much it. An actual screenshot editor came to Android with Android Pie. Since then, a tool like this also made its way to Google Photos, and even Google Chrome entered the action by adding a built-in screenshotting, editing, and sharing tool. This is, of course, a feature that was added to standard Chromium, meaning that other Chromium-based browsers can get it as well. Now, Microsoft Edge is getting a built-in screenshot tool as well.

The Editing part of the tool isn’t working just yet (via: Techdows), but the screenshotting part is definitely here, and it works similarly to how it does on Google Chrome: tap the “Share” button at the bottom, select “Screenshot” in the share sheet, and it’ll take the screenshot for you.

Currently, this feature is available in Edge Canary version 92.0.880.0, and it’ll presumably get refined over the next few weeks as Microsoft developers continue baking it in. It’s clearly very unfinished: as we said before, it doesn’t allow you to edit screenshots yet: you can only take screenshots and share them in other apps. However, this is also the Canary version of the app which is often unstable and carries unfinished features. You also don’t need to enable any experimental flags, as it’s already live by default. Whenever we see this come to the beta or stable branch of the app, we’ll have a better view of the feature in action.

All-in-all, though, this implementation seems identical to the one in Chrome, which makes sense given that Chrome and Edge currently share a codebase as they’re both based in the open-source Chromium project. And talking about screenshots in Chromium, there’s also another feature currently being worked on for taking long scrolling screenshots, but as of the time of writing it’s not live in either Chrome or Edge, or raw Chromium for that matter, as enabling the experimental flag for it doesn’t do anything.