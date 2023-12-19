Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge introduces Super Drag and Drop feature for easier tab opening.

The new feature saves time by eliminating the need to right-click or drag links to the address bar. It's a versatile and convenient way to open new tabs.

Interested users can download the Canary or Dev branch from the Microsoft Edge Insider website, enable the Super Drag and Drop feature, and enjoy the improved browsing experience.

Microsoft Edge may still be far behind Google Chrome in terms of userbase, but that's not stopping Microsoft from adding superb new features to its browser. One of its latest additions is called Super Drag and Drop, and it makes opening new tabs a lot easier.

Microsoft Edge's new Super Drag and Drop feature

As spotted on the German website DeskModder, Microsoft Edge's Super Drag and Drop feature is now live on the Canary and Dev branches. This new feature makes it easier to open links in new tabs by adding a small gesture you can activate within the browser.

If you want to open a link in a new tab in Edge, you currently have a few options. You can right-click it and open A new tab through there, or you can drag a link into the address bar to open it in a new tab.

With Super Drag and Drop enabled, you now have another option. You can now hold down the left mouse button on a link and drag it a little bit in any direction. Once you let go, Microsoft Edge will detect this motion and automatically open a new tab with whatever you dragged. If you perform the same motion with highlighted text or an image, it will search for it with your chosen default search engine.

It's a small change on paper, but in practice, it's surprisingly versatile. You can save a few clicks by dragging and dropping a link with your mouse. It makes opening new tabs for further research a lot easier than right-clicking or dragging to the address bar, and will likely become a welcome addition to Edge when it releases on the main branch.

If you'd like to give this feature a try, head over to the Microsoft Edge Insider website and download either the Canary or Dev branch. Once open, visit "edge://flags/#edge-super-drag-drop" and set the setting to "Enabled." Restart the browser, go to Settings, click on Appearance, and then turn Super Drag and Drop feature. Now if you drag links and let go, Microsoft Edge will open them in a new tab.