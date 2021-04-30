Microsoft Edge will soon let you send tabs between Windows 10 and Android

Microsoft’s Edge browser has quickly emerged as one of the most popular desktop browsers. In fact, it’s the second most popular browser right now, just behind Google Chrome. Being a Chromium-based browser, it shares many of the core functionalities with Google Chrome and other Chromium browsers. That means if you are coming from Google Chrome, you’ll feel right at home. However, there are several features that Edge still misses out on compared to Google Chrome. One such feature that Microsoft Edge lacks is the ability to share tabs between your devices. But it’s finally catching up.

Microsoft is rolling out (via Windows Latest) a new feature in Edge Canary that will let users send tabs to other devices. This will come in handy if you have multiple devices and use Microsoft Edge as your default browser. Basically, you’ll be able to push tabs from your desktop to your Android phone or other Windows devices that are signed in with the same Microsoft account.

The tab sharing feature comes as part of Edge Canary 92.0.873.0 for desktop and 92.0.870 for Android. To share a tab, go to the webpage you want to share and right-click on the link or tab and from the pop-up menu, select “Send link to [name of your device]. The feature is also accessible from the address bar, just like Google Chrome, and will show you the list of all synced devices you can share the page with.

When you send a tab from your desktop to your Android phone, you’ll receive a notification with the link, page name, etc., and clicking on it will open that link in Microsoft Edge.

Tab sharing will work both ways. You’ll also be able to share pages from your Android phone to the desktop. When you share a link from the Edge browser on your phone to your Windows device, a notification will appear in Window’s Notification Center.

The ability to share tabs is rolling out in the latest Canary version of Edge on Windows and Android. If you want to try it out, you can grab the newest version for your Windows device from here.