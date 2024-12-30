Although Google Chrome is the most widely used browser, it’s far from the best. There are many better alternatives, like Brave and Firefox, that make you wonder why Chrome remains so popular. Even Microsoft Edge, the default browser on Windows PCs, isn’t too bad. I’ve been using it for work for quite some time now and have found it to be quite useful, especially when it comes to tab management.

If you’re anything like me, you deal with dozens of tabs at a time, and finding the one you need can be frustrating. However, Edge is packed with several features that help manage your tabs, whether it’s vertical tabs, tab grouping, or the search option. I discuss five Edge tab tricks for Windows power users.

5 Use vertical tabs

You might not want to go back to horizontal tabs

One of the coolest features of Microsoft Edge is vertical tabs. With just one click, you can move your browser tabs to the left side of the screen instead of the top. It might feel a little weird at first, but give it a couple of weeks, and you might never go back. Vertical tabs let you fit way more on the screen without losing the page titles, and if you need extra space, you can hide the sidebar by clicking the little arrow at the top.

It’s super handy for managing many tabs without cluttering your screen. Each tab shrinks down to an icon, so you can quickly see what’s what. If you hover over an icon, a bar slides out, showing all the tab titles, making it easy to keep track of what you’ve got open.

This layout might not be a game-changer on a laptop or a smaller monitor, but if you’re on a big screen, it’s a total win. You get better readability and make the most of your space, and browsing just feels smoother overall.

4 Group tabs automatically

Organize tabs into categories automatically

Edge features an AI-powered tab grouping tool that organizes your open tabs into categories automatically. For instance, if you’re researching cybersecurity, shopping online, listening to music on YouTube Music, and using a word processor, this tool can tidy up your workspace. All you need to do is click the Tab Actions Menu next to your tabs and select Organize tabs. Edge will then sort your tabs into groups, such as Cybersecurity, Music, and Shopping, based on their content.

The feature isn’t perfect. Newly opened tabs won’t automatically join an existing group, but you can manually move tabs to the right group or remove them if needed. You can also rename groups and change their colors to keep things organized and visually appealing.

3 Pin important tab

So they’re always within reach

If there are certain websites you visit all the time, Edge has a handy feature that lets you pin them to the tab bar so they’re always within reach. Just right-click the tab you want to pin and select Pin. The tab will shrink to a small button, showing only the website's icon, and move to the left side of your tab bar. Pinned tabs also reopen automatically the next time you launch your browser. Personally, I keep Slack, Asana, and Google Docs pinned, which saves me a few seconds and means I don’t have to open them every time.

You can pin multiple tabs and even reorder them by dragging and dropping. They also work seamlessly with Windows browser shortcuts. For example, press Ctrl+1 to switch to the first pinned tab on the left, Ctrl+2 for the second, and so on.

2 Search your tabs

When you have a few too many tabs open

When you have way too many tabs open, even AI tab grouping can’t save you. Once you hit 20+ tabs, it gets tough to remember which one has what info. Grouping tabs can help a bit, but the real lifesaver is the search feature. You can click the button on the left side of your tab bar to open the search interface or just press Ctrl+Shift+A to search through all the tabs you have opened across your browsing windows.

1 Sync tabs across your desktop platforms

It works with phones, too

I work on a MacBook Air, but due to the nature of my job, I often need to use my Windows laptop for testing. Sometimes, I use both devices simultaneously with multiple tabs open on Edge on each, making it tricky to keep track of everything. However, Edge has a feature that lets you sync tabs across devices. To access tabs from another device, go to the History menu, click on Tabs From Other Devices, andview the open tabs. It also shows the tabs you've opened on your iPhone and Android phone.

Get the most out of Microsoft Edge

Edge is a fantastic browser with a ton of hidden features you won’t find on Chrome or other browsers. It has some of the best tab management around and even comes with built-in shopping tools. If you’re not getting the best performance out of Edge, give these tips a try to boost your browser speed. While you're at it, check out our favorite underrated browsers, too.