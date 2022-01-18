Microsoft Edge is testing a modern RSS feed that lets you follow YouTube creators

In the era of Influencers, vloggers, and content creators, every new method to follow our favorite online celebrities matters. The newest addition comes from Microsoft, through its Edge web browser. The latest Canary builds include a new “Followable Web” feature — on Windows at least. It allows users to easily follow select YouTube content creators directly in Edge. It’s worth noting, though, that it’s part of a controlled, limited rollout that not all Canary users have access to.

As Reddit user u/Leopeva64-2 has discovered (via The Verge), Microsoft Edge is now allowing some users to directly follow some YouTube content creators. The new button appears in the address bar when visiting a YouTube page. However, it doesn’t support all channels just yet. When a user follows one, a feed of their recent posts gets added to Edge’s Collections. This allows them to easily keep up with the creators’ latest content.

Right now, only a few Edge Canary users can access this Followable Web feature, for it’s part of a controlled rollout. The addition is obviously in its early stages — as it still doesn’t support all content creators. Microsoft could potentially expand this feature to support RSS feeds from websites other than YouTube down the road.

If you already use the Canary build of Edge and don’t see the feature just yet, there’s not much you can do. Microsoft could potentially roll it out to more users as it becomes more stable and polished. It’s also possible that the feature won’t see daylight — if the company decides to scrap the project altogether. Microsoft hasn’t officially shared any details regarding Followable Web, so there’s not much to know about the beta feature and its broader availability.

Do you plan on using this feature if it becomes widely available in the near future? Let us know in the comments section below.