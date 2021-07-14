Microsoft Edge gets updated in Dev channel with Windows 11 design

Last week, it was spotted that Edge Canary has a flag in it that enables some visual changes in Windows 11. Now, the new Windows 11 design is getting promoted to Edge in the Dev channel, although you’ll still need to enable a flag to use it.

The new Edge Dev build is version 93.0.946.1, and it actually comes with a long list of new features. Most of them seem pretty minor, but the new Windows 11 design doesn’t top the list.

Also included is the ability to upload a credit or debit card to a website, so that your Microsoft account can use it and it will sync across your devices. The Share tool will also let you share websites directly to email or social, and you’ll also get yet another pop-up notification from Edge, this time if you install a PWA. It’s supposed to make it easier to pin the app to the taskbar, Start Menu, or desktop.

Another visual change is that the title bar can now be hidden when Vertical Tabs are turned on. This should be a nice improvement for anyone that makes use of the feature and clearly doesn’t want a bar across the top of the browser. Microsoft also noted that it’s finished rolling out Quiet Notifications, device authentication before autofilling a password, and Web Captures in Collections.

Aside from that, there are some new management policies, support for keyboard accessible tooltips, and support for Open XR Extended Features.

As far as the changes for Windows 11 go, it’s nothing too crazy for now. It’s not using the new Mica material for transparency, although that could be coming later on. Assuming the changes are the same as the ones spotted in Edge Canary, the menus look different with larger texts, although the overall sizes of the menus are smaller.

To enable the feature after updating Edge Dev, go to Edge://flags and than enable a flag that says Enable Windows 11 Visual Updates. Last week, Microsoft also rolled out an update for its Office apps to enable a Windows 11 design, so little by little, we’re starting to see what Windows 11 will look like across Microsoft’s own first-party apps.