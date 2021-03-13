Microsoft Edge will release new updates more often just like Google Chrome

Google recently announced plans to release major updates for Chrome every four weeks, speeding up its traditional six-week release cycle. Now, Microsoft has announced it will match Google’s four-week cadence with quicker Edge updates.

Microsoft said the change in release cycles is expected to start with Edge 94, which is tentatively scheduled to launch in September. Google, meanwhile, is sticking with a similar timeline, saying it would make the switch with Chrome 94 in Q3 2021. Like Google, Microsoft said this more aggressive release schedule will be different for enterprise customers.

“To help our enterprise customers who need an extended timeline to manage updates, Microsoft Edge will offer an Extended Stable option aligned to a longer, 8-week major release cycle; this option will only be available for customers with managed environments,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Enterprise customers who don’t choose the 8-week option will be defaulted to the 4-week cadence, according to Microsoft. Those who do choose the Extended Stable option will get the same new features and security from the 4-week cycles, just delivered at a more manageable pace. Security updates will be introduced biweekly with the most important fixes on the Extended Stable option.

Microsoft Edge has already been the recipient of several new updates this year, with features like vertical tabs, themes, and history and tab sync. Microsoft has also introduced sleeping tabs, which is designed to boost browser performance by improve memory and CPU resource usage.

According to Microsoft’s release roadmap for Edge, the next big update is set to hit on March 15, followed by another release on April 27—or roughly six weeks later. By the end of September, however, Microsoft will have moved to a faster release schedule, and expects to continue that pace into the new year. Of course, we’ll keep you up to date with every new release and change along the way.