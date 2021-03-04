Microsoft Edge now launches faster and can stack tabs vertically

Microsoft has announced a ton of new features coming to its Edge browser later this month. One of the new features is vertical tabs, which the Redmond company said will make tab management far easier.

Initially announced last March, vertical tabs allows users to move their cluttered tabs to a pane on the side with a single click. The feature is ideal for those who constantly have dozens of tabs open at once, because moving them to the side allows you to clearly see the tab titles and controls.

Microsoft said the browser’s new vertical tab feature pairs well with sleeping tabs, which Microsoft introduced earlier this year. The latter feature allegedly increases battery life by using 26% less CPU on average compared to a non-sleeping tab, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft Edge is also getting a new startup boost feature, which will reduce the time it takes to open the browser. Rolling out later this month, Microsoft claims the feature can improve startup times by as much as 41%. The feature will automatically be enabled when it’s available, “and you can access your browser settings menu to personalize Microsoft Edge even more.”

Bing is also getting some love in the latest update to Microsoft Edge. One way Microsoft is improving Bing is by making the search results page adapt dynamically. If you search for recipes, for example, you’ll see improved visuals and other information likes calories per serving. This information will make it easier for users to find what they’re looking for. The carousel experience has also been improved, with intuitive hover-over experiences.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said Bing will aggregate information for more detailed topics, and display it in a way that’s visually appealing. If you search for a topic like “Kenya” or “giraffes,” Bing will aggregate the top text and visual results into an infographic-inspired experience.

Finally, Microsoft Edge will make it easier to access and manage your history without losing context for the page you’re on. When you click on history, it will open as a dropdown from the toolbar instead of opening the full page in settings. The browser is also testing a Shared Links feature (via Windows Latest), which will allow users to quickly find links they copied or shared.

All of these new features are arriving in Microsoft Edge over the next month.