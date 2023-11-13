Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge is working on a video translation feature, allowing users to watch and understand videos in foreign languages by translating the content to their preferred language.

The feature is currently being tested in Edge Canary and supports four languages: English, French, Spanish, and Russian.

Users can choose the language for subtitles by hovering their mouse over the video and clicking on the translation option, potentially giving Microsoft Edge a competitive advantage over other browsers.

What features you like in a browser depends a lot on your preferences and use cases. And if exploring video content in different languages is one of them, you will soon have more reasons to love the Microsoft Edge web browser, as the software giant is working on video translation capability.

As first spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user @Leopeva64, the video translation feature will let you watch and understand videos of foreign languages, with Edge translating the content to the language you understand. Microsoft is currently testing the feature in Edge Canary, and it supports only four languages: English, French, Spanish, and Russian. The translation currently doesn't work, but the experience will likely be similar to watching YouTube videos with subtitles.

Luckily, we know a fair bit about how the feature works. When you're watching something in a foreign language, you need to hover your mouse over the video for the video translation option to appear on your screen. Clicking on the option will let you choose which language you want the subtitles to be shown on your screen. This opens the door for users to get access to content across different parts of the world, even when the videos don't have built-in subtitles. If materialized, it will also give Microsoft Edge a competitive advantage over the best browsers, none of which has a similar offering.

The X user showed us a demo of how the video translation can be accessed when YouTube videos are playing, leaving us wondering whether the feature will work on other video streaming platforms. Another important aspect we're unaware of is whether the subtitles will appear on the video screen, like how subtitles are shown at the bottom of the YouTube video player. Microsoft will clear all our doubts when the video translation starts working on the Edge Canary.