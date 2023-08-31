Key Takeaways Microsoft Edge is working on a feature that allows users to add notes to their saved passwords, making it easier to remember critical information like security questions or hints.

The password manager in Edge already provides functions like saving, editing, and deleting passwords, and the addition of notes for passwords will enhance the user experience.

While the ability to add notes to passwords is certainly helpful, users who want more flexibility and features should consider installing third-party password managers for additional benefits like password sharing.

Remembering all your strong passwords for every online account is hard, unless you have a memory like an elephant. Microsoft is working on a clever solution to this problem for the Edge browser. A new Edge feature is in works to let users add notes to passwords of each of their account saved in the browser.

As per X (formerly Twitter) user Leopeva64, who first spotted the feature, the ability to add notes to saved passwords is part of Microsoft's plan to revamp the password manager in Edge. While we're unaware of any other ways Microsoft is planning to improve the password manager experience, Edge already allows users to save, view, edit, and delete their passwords for different websites. And when notes are available for passwords, Edge users will be able to add notes to every password they’ve saved by going to the Passwords setting in the browser.

There are many ways notes in your passwords can come handy. For example, you can add a note that contains answers to security questions that was asked during the account setup process. You can also use hints as notes for passwords, so if you forget your passwords, you can quickly check out the notes and jog your memory.

However, if notes don't help you remember the passwords, the password manager in Edge lets you view all your saved passwords, provided that you remember the password of your Microsoft account you used to login to Edge. If you prefer viewing passwords to remembering them through other means, you can use notes to remember additional information about your online accounts, such as date of their creation. You can also use notes to remind yourself that you need to change it after a certain period.

Google Chrome already allows users to add notes to passwords, and Edge's in-built password manager will soon get the same feature. However, while built-in password managers in have their own benefits, once you start using one, you cannot immediately switch to a different browser because of the reliance. If this limitation bothers you, try installing best free password managers that will offer lots of extra features like the ability to share passwords with persons you trust, and many more.