Window Controls Overlay helps web apps feel more like native apps on desktop

Microsoft is improving how web apps in the Edge browser are displayed on desktop devices. The company has announced the availability of the Window Controls Overlay feature, which allows web developers to make use of additional space in the title bar of a web app, similar to what native apps do on most operating systems.

The way web apps currently work on desktop devices is that they can only draw content specifically inside the app window. The title bar, displayed at the top, is reserved to show the title of the page, browser controls, and general window controls for the operating system. Unless you’re building a custom web app that doesn’t rely on a browser, that limits the area in which developers can display useful content for their apps.

With the Window Controls Overlay, Microsoft Edge frees up space on the title bar for apps to display whatever content they want, which can be useful for top-level menus, search bars, and other features. Instead of having 30 rows of pixels taken up by the title bar, the window controls – such as minimize and close buttons – are now displayed as an overlay on top of the web app content.

As a developer, you can take advantage of this by adding a display override manifest member to your Web App Manifest, and then using CSS variables to prevent your web app from drawing elements under the window controls in the corner of the app. Because window controls are different on Windows, Linux, or macOS, you’ll need to use different width variables depending on the platform where the app is running. You can find more information about this capability on the Mozilla Developer Network.

Microsoft first talked about the Window Controls Overlay over two years ago, and it started implementing it into the Chromium engine some time later. The feature is now available in Edge and Chrome starting with version 105, as well as Opera version 91. Other Chromium-based browsers should also support it if they’re running the latest Chromium version. There’s also a formal specification published that should incentivize other browsers, such as Firefox, to also implement the feature.

Source: Microsoft