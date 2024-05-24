Key Takeaways The Microsoft Edge Beta branch now offers AI-generated themes for a unique browsing experience.

Users can input a text prompt to generate a series of images as browser themes.

To try out these themes, download the Microsoft Edge Insider channel client.

AI features have slowly appeared on Microsoft Edge over the past few months, and not all of them are particularly useful. However, a little while ago, Microsoft added a new entry to its roadmap stating that it wanted to release AI-generated Edge themes, with a release date set for June 2024. That's not too far away, but if you don't want to wait that long, you can now give the feature a try by downloading the Microsoft Edge Beta branch and giving it a spin there.

AI-generated themes come to the Microsoft Edge Beta branch

Image: Microsoft

As the company announced on the Microsoft Learn website, the Edge Beta branch now features AI-generated themes:

AI theme generator. Microsoft Edge will include an AI theme generator, that allows users to input a text prompt and generate a series of images to preview as browser themes. Applying the theme includes setting the generated image on the Edge new tab page and applying the image's dominant color to the browser frame. Admins can control availability to this feature using the AIGenThemesEnabled policy. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

There are some other minor additions to this beta, such as a notification when you arrive on a reading mode eligible page that asks you if you want Copilot to summarise it. But the real star of the show are these themes, which let you make a unique look for your browser using the power of AI.

If you want to check out these themes for yourself, but you don't have the Beta branch of Edge, head over to the Microsoft Edge Insider channel download page and grab the client there. You don't need to sign up for anything extra; just grab the executable and get going.