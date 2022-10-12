Microsoft Editor and Planner just got smarter with these preview features

At the annual Microsoft Ignite conference, Microsoft detailed some updates for core parts of the Microsoft 365 experience. This includes new features the Microsoft Editor feature in Microsoft Word, new features for Microsoft Planner, and new features that will be added to Microsoft Loop.

Other than that, the company also revealed Microsoft Syntex, which is all about using AI to index large data and content. Here’s what you can look out for later this year with these services.

New features for Microsoft Editor

For most people who use Microsoft Word, what’ll matter most are the updates that Microsoft announced for Microsoft Editor. The Grammarly competitor is getting three new features. Microsoft says all the new features are “intelligent capabilities.” There’s no word yet on when they’ll launch, but Microsoft has them in preview right now.

The first of those features is Tone Suggestion, which is already available in Grammarly. Microsoft says tone suggestions help you make decisions about the way a message is typed out in email chats or documents. There’s also a new summarization feature for long text documents, which will help you digest longer documents with speed. Finally, there’s conciseness, which will help you edit sentences so they’re more to the point.

New Microsoft Planner and Microsoft Project features

With Microsoft Planner, Microsoft added two new features. With the first one, Planner will be able to connect with Project as well as Viva Goals. This enables a Goals in Project feature which can track a team’s progress. Other than that, those who use Planner will be able to see Microsoft Project tasks in the Assigned to me list in Planner, Teams, and To Do apps.

Microsoft Project, meanwhile, is getting the bulk of the new features. There are a few things we want to note here. First, Microsoft Project will get a “Sprints” ability, to better help in planning backlogged tasks. Additionally, a new People view will also allow managers to see how work is set up in a team. Then, Task history will also bring a clearer view of tasks. Fourth, advanced dependencies in Project will allow for better management of tasks by adding in start-finish, start-start, finish-finish, and lead and lag. Finally, Task limits on Project for the web are getting an expansion to support up to 1,000 tasks.

Microsoft Loop updates

You might remember Microsoft Loop, which is a suite of content that can be updated across Microsoft’s suite of apps. It’s still in private preview, according to Microsoft. However, there are four new features for Loop components coming soon.

The first of the four includes the ability to insert a poll, checklist, or task list in a word for web document via Context IQ. Second, there’s the ability to paste Loop components into Microsoft Whiteboard. Third, is a new polls components that’ll be powered by Microsoft Forms. And finally, is a Q&A, a new loop that’s about getting answers to questions in real time.

Microsoft Syntex

The last bit of news that we want to mention is quite important. It’s about Microsoft Syntex. Microsoft has invested deeply in artificial intelligence over the years, and this latest set of apps and services shows why. Syntex is a new product set from Microsoft which can use artificial intelligence to organize large sets of data and unorganized content for searching. One of its other goals is to also help automate content-based workflows that an enterprise might have. Examples include things for contract processing or even e-signature. Syntex will integrate with Microsoft Search for navigation and discoverability. Some Microsoft Syntex features are now beginning to roll out and will continue to roll out through early 2023.