Microsoft has announced a new suite of tools designed to help teachers and students with the learning process, which the company is calling learning accelerators. These learning accelerators encompass some existing features in Microsoft 365, like Reading Coach, but also some brand-new features designed specifically for education, such as the new Math Coach feature.

Starting with Reading Coach and Reading Progress, these are features that have been around for a while, and as the name suggests, they help students learn to read with more fluency and accuracy. There are some new updates, however; for example, Reading Progress will soon add comprehension questions, so teachers can test the student's understanding of a text they had to read. Reading Coach will also be coming to Immersive Reader across all platforms, including Word Online, OneNote, Minecraft Education, and more.

Microsoft is also working to improve information literacy, meaning it wants to help students find reliable information. According to Microsoft, less than 10% of students in grade 7 or higher can't distinguish between fact and opinion, and being able to search for reliable information online is one of the major struggles teachers and students face. To address that, Microsoft has a feature called Search Coach in Teams for Education, which helps students identify reliable sources of information and refine their search terms to find the information they want. it also integrates a feature called NewsGuard, which labels the trustworthiness of news sources based on various factors. This is already available, and later this year, there will also be a feature called Search Progress, allowing teachers to better evaluate students' ability to find reliable information. For example, teachers can choose a required number of sources for assignments, and students can submit their sources and thought process before submitting an assignment to get feedback from the teacher.

Another area where Microsoft is expanding is speaking abilities, and to that extent, Speaker Coach, another feature that already exists in Microsoft 365. This teaches users to speak more fluently while avoiding pauses and monotone speech. Soon, there will also be a Speaker Progress feature, again with the goal of streamlining the learning process. It will be easier for teachers to create assignments and evaluate them, as well as listen to automatically uploaded student recordings, and more.

Finally, there's one more brand-new capability, and it's focused on math. Math Coach and Math Progress are both new features that are making their debut in the 2023-2024 school year with the goal of helping students learn math more effectively. Math Coach will essentially break down each part of a problem, making it easier for students to understand the thought process behind a calculation. Math Progress, on the other hand, is focused on helping the teacher assess where students have more difficulty, letting them provide feedback and support where needed. These tools work together, too, as Math Coach can generate problems based on the data from Math Progress.

Finally, Microsoft announced today that Education Insights Premium is now available in all tiers of Microsoft 365 Education, so organizations can more easily get insights into he academic progress of their students. This includes the free tier, Microsoft 365 A1. Additionally, Windows 11 Pro Education is soon getting support for logging in students using third-party identity providers, such as Google and Clever, making it easier for students to sign into a Windows PC.

Source: Microsoft