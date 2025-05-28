Summary Redpill was a complex mechanism in Windows 8 to activate disabled features for authorized users.

The name was inspired by The Matrix movie, where the red pill signifies breaking free from the simulation.

There were arguably many potential and possible drawbacks of such feature lockouts.

Nowadays, it's fairly easy to activate hidden or disabled features in Windows 10 and Windows 11. Unreleased features typically reside in OS builds under a Velocity feature ID controlled by dynamic link libraries (DLLs), which can be enabled using various third-party tools, such as ViVeTool. However, features were locked in a much more elaborate way back in the days of Windows 8 development, through a mechanism called Redpill. Now, a Microsoft engineer has confirmed the origin of this codename, and it's exactly what you'd expect.

You take the red pill... and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes

During the days of Windows 8 development, Microsoft devised a system to shield under-development operating system features from internal employees as well as the sleuthing public. Codenamed Redpill, this mechanism leveraged the licensing subsystem present in Windows, along with some other components not present in the base version of the OS, to activate disabled features for those authorized to do so. Although this shielding system was fairly robust and complex, third-party software was developed at a later point in time to bypass it successfully.

Now, Microsoft engineer Raymond Chen has published a very brief blog post in which he has confirmed that the name Redpill was derived from 1999's hit sci-fi The Matrix, as many had likely anticipated. For those who still haven't seen this blockbuster, the choice between two pills - blue and red - is served to the film's protagonist Neo by the rebel leader Morpheus. If Neo takes the blue pill, he will wake up the next day in the simulated reality that he is trapped in, believing that the events from the past night were just a dream or a hallucination. However, taking the red pill will allow him to break free from the simulation and see the world for what it actually is.

As such, the concept behind naming Windows 8's feature lockout as Redpill was that people authorized to "take the red pill" would be the ones who would explore the operating system's hidden features. Numerous exciting UX capabilities were hidden using Redpill, including the new Start menu, the revamped out-of-the-box experience, the redesigned logon UI, and more. That said, there is an argument to be made that locking in-development features behind such a complex lockout mechanism may even have restricted genuine and constructive feedback, both from within and outside Microsoft. Given the fact that Windows 8 was arguably a failure, it's perhaps better that Windows development is much more public now and can be scrutinized by pretty much everyone.