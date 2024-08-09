Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces AI tools for Clipchamp to enhance the video editing experience for users.

Microsoft's Clipchamp can come in handy if you want to give your video a creative touch, provided you know some of the coolest tips and tricks for editing in the software. Whether you're already aware of those tips or planning to explore them just now, Microsoft has launched a couple of more AI-based editing tools for you to take note of.

Microsoft announces AI-powered noise suppression and background removal for Clipchamp users

Microsoft is infusing AI into pretty much all its software and services, just like every other company. And the latest Microsoft software that the company AI-fied is the Clipchamp. The software giant has announced AI-driven noise suppression and background image removal tools to help you create more polished video projects.

The latest tools are self-explanatory, but you'll need to know how to use them. So, in order to suppress noise from your videos in Clipchamp, all you have to do is import the video file into the software and access the tool from the Audio tab in the property panel. Toggle the Noise suppression option and Clipchamp will automatically remove all background noise from your video. And the best thing is that you won't have to be a premium customer to be able to access this feature. It'll be available for free for personal and work accounts.

The background image removal tool is free, too. And it's equally as simple to use as the noise suppression capability. You can simply right click on the image you want to the background of and click Remove background. Also, if you think your background is dull and boring, you can place a new background to bring your audience's attention to the main content. Additionally, instead of layering any video or image, you can simply remove the background to isolate the main object, which you'll be able to use as stickers in other projects.

Microsoft is asking for feedback

If you don't like something, Microsoft encourages you to use the Submit feedback button inside the editor and share what you feel needs to change. You can also join the Clipchamp creator community on Facebook if you want to request Microsoft to add any particular feature.