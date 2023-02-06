Microsoft has been talking about building AI into more of its products, and recently, we've seen a prototype of Bing, powered by ChatGPT.

Microsoft has announced a new event taking place tomorrow, February 7, at 10am PT. The company hasn't shared any details regarding what will be featured at the event, but a likely topic to be talked about is AI, something that Microsoft has been increasingly focused on.

Just recently, Microsoft introduced a slew of new features for Microsoft Teams with the launch of Teams Premium, and that includes new AI features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5. These features powered some of the automatic language features in Teams, such as live meeting translations and captions, and a few months ago, we saw features like Microsoft Designer and Image Creator, which were powered by the popular DALL-E 2 image generator.

Most recently, Microsoft appeared to push out a new version of Bing to the public by accident, also powered by ChatGPT. This model replaced the typical search engine interface with a heavily conversation-based UI that surfaced answers instantly instead of presenting search results as a typical search engine would. This new interface for Bing was quickly pulled offline, but if it was made available, it's likely that it's almost ready for primetime.

Earlier this week, Google already announced its own competitor to Chat GPT called Bard, a conversational AI service that's powered by Google's own language AI model, LaMDA. Bard will be available to "trusted testers" starting today, with wider availability planned for the "coming weeks". The initial version of Bard will be based on a lightweight version of LaMDA, which should make it more widely accessible.

If Microsoft is indeed planning to introduce a new version of Bing with ChatGPT integration, it could be directly competing with Google, and it would be starting on equal footing (in terms of timing, at least). That could allow Microsoft's Bing to gain some ground against Google, but of course, we'll have to wait for the event tomorrow to know more.