Microsoft’s hybrid work event this week could bring new Teams and 365 features

We’re all looking forward to Microsoft’s Windows event on June 24, at which we’re expecting the company to announce Windows 11. In the meantime, though, Microsoft has just announced they’re holding another event this week. The event will focus on the future of hybrid work, but that’s all Microsoft is saying about it right now.

Microsoft’s focus on hybrid work has become apparent over the past year, though. Microsoft Teams, the company’s communication tool for organizations, has grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic. Microsoft has consistently added new features to the service, aiming to make remote and hybrid work easier.

Most recently, Microsoft showed off its vision for the meeting rooms of the future. Powered by multiple Teams devices, these rooms are designed to accommodate workers in the office as well as those working remotely. In the demo video, we saw large screens, moving cameras that sit at eye level to make eye contact more natural, Teams Rooms devices, microphones hidden in the ceiling, and a lot more. The page for the event similarly includes a picture of a group of people in one of these rooms conducting a meeting with remote colleagues.

It’s to be expected that the event will focus on new Teams features, but it will also likely touch upon other areas of Microsoft 365. Much like Teams, these tools have consistently added new capabilities to help with remote work, and work in general. Recently, Microsoft launched a new meeting scheduler service. This leverages Cortana to help users set up meetings automatically and save them time.

We likely won’t hear about any new Windows features at this hybrid work event, seeing as we have another dedicated event for that just one week later. But it wouldn’t be surprising if Windows 11 also comes with some kind of productivity focus. As we mentioned in our list of 15 features we want to see in the new OS, the inclusion of Microsoft Office for all would be very welcome.