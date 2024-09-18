Here at XDA, we know just how powerful Excel can get. In fact, we've previously covered how you can Excel it to solve Sudoku puzzles. Now, the popular spreadsheet has gotten additional Python support, allowing you to really push your productivity skills to their very best.

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, Excel now allows you to run Python scripts. For a little while, this feature was only available if you were enrolled in the public preview builds, but now the company is rolling out the update to everyone on a Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise plan.

Microsoft has a few good ideas as to how you can put Python to good use in Excel, including predictive analytics:

Advanced modeling capabilities in Python offer detailed and flexible optimization analysis – such as Monte Carlo simulations. These capabilities allow users to handle complex scenarios, providing deeper insights into their data.

There are a ton of tools in this update that make analyzing and tracking data much easier. NetworkX makes it easy to visualize nodes in a data network, while Python's NLTK and word cloud libraries let you analyze text and pick out the words used the most regularly.

Microsoft is also working hard on refining even more features for Python in Excel. The Formula bar now has features you'd expect from a modern editor, such as "syntax highlighting, code completion, and aid when referencing data with the xl() function." And, as per the course for Microsoft, it's proud to announce that Python in Excel is getting Python support, which has entered the public preview branch right now.

Phew - that's a ton of new stuff you can use in your own projects. If you're still on the fence about diving into Excel and feel a little intimidated, check out these 12 Excel functions everyone should know about for a crash course in cell wrangling.