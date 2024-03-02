Key Takeaways Exciting new features added to Excel for Web include a chart data task pane and support for modern content types in PivotTables.

Users on Excel for Windows and Mac can now enjoy the new default theme for Office applications, with updated color palettes and styles.

Remember to provide feedback to Microsoft if you need specific capabilities in Excel or encounter any bugs.

Microsoft adds new features to Excel on a regular basis in order to continue engaging existing customers as well as attract more users. These enhancements often include new formulas, export capabilities, usability improvements, and more. Towards the end of each month, the company also publishes a changelog of all the new features it introduced in the past four weeks. Now, it has done the same for the month of February 2024.

What did Microsoft add to Excel for Web in February 2024?

The Redmond tech firm brought several new capabilities to its popular spreadsheet software across three platforms, namely Excel for Web, Excel for Windows, and Excel for Mac. Starting with the first item from the aforementioned platforms, two features were added. The first is a chart data task pane, which will be very useful for those who heavily utilize visualizations in Excel for Web. Users can change the source data range via a range picker, modify how the chart's data and axis are presented, and also toggle how empty cells are displayed. It is important to note that these features were already available on Excel for Windows and Mac.

Additionally, modern content types such as images, geography, and more are now supported in PivotTables. Previously, only textual description of these data types was shown in PivotTables. However, the feature is now available for all Excel for Web users.

What did Microsoft add to Excel for Windows and Mac in February 2024?

Both Excel for Windows and Mac received a single feature during the month of February 2024. This was the new default theme for Office applications, which includes updated color palettes, line weights, styles, and more. This theme was already available for Excel Insiders, but is now being made generally available for all users on the two platforms. Microsoft has also emphasized that if you require some specific capabilities in Excel or have bugs to report, make sure to use the built-in feedback utility or this dedicated forum.