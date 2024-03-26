Key Takeaways Excel for Web now allows exporting in CSV format for better feature parity, alongside new Insert Table option in Power BI Datasets pane.

PivotTable details can now be viewed easily in Excel for Web with new Show Details button in ribbon menu, streamlining workflow.

Excel for Windows users with Office 365 E1 or F3 license can now automate repetitive workflows using Office Scripts in Automate tab.

Microsoft regularly adds new features to Excel, which makes sense seeing that the spreadsheet tool has been extremely popular both in commercial and personal environments for the past few decades. Today, the company has unveiled all the capabilities it introduced in Excel during this month, and while the list isn't as hefty as Teams', it might still please many.

What's new in Excel for Web?

While this may sound like a really basic feature, Excel for Web customers can finally export their data in the comma-separated values (CSV) format. This feature was already available on Windows and Mac, but is not being made available to all web users for improved feature parity. Additionally, Power BI users will also be pleased to know that there is a new Insert Table option present in the Power BI Datasets pane in the spreadsheet software, enabling customers to create connected tables directly in Excel. The idea behind this capability is to streamline workflows and improve productivity.

Finally, Excel for Web customers have also been requesting an easier way to view details in PivotTables. Previously, they had to double-click a value in a cell to investigate it in more detail in a new table, but now, they can simply use the Show Details button in the ribbon menu of the PivotTableAnalyze tab, which enables the same drillthrough capabilities in a more intuitive fashion.

What's new in Excel for Windows?

Excel for Windows customers just have a single new feature to enjoy this month, but it's fairly useful. Those with an Office 365 E1 or F3 license can now use the Office Scripts functionality in the Automate tab. It enables users to automate repetitive workflows through the Action Recorder, which automatically generates scripts, without the end-user having any programming knowledge.

That's all for this month, but if you have feedback regarding existing functionalities or want to request new ones, make sure to let Microsoft know via this dedicated portal.