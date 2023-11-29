Key Takeaways Excel for the web now allows users to format trendline equations with options such as font and color fill.

Excel for Windows introduces a Workbook Links pane, providing a comprehensive view of linked files and the ability to refresh links.

Excel for Windows and Mac users gain new functions (GROUPBY and PIVOTBY) for grouping and pivoting data, while Microsoft Loop tables can now be exported for improved collaboration. Note: these features are currently only available for Insiders.

It's almost the end of the month, which means that it is time yet again to recap all the features that Microsoft added to Excel in the past four weeks. Following a bunch of additions to Excel in October 2023, the Redmond tech giant has now shared a list of capabilities it introduced to its spreadsheet software this month. That said, the list this time around isn't particularly lengthy.

Starting with Excel for the web, it is now possible to format trendline equations through the chart formatting task pane, which includes options like font, color fill, outline, and more. Next, we have Excel for Windows, where three new features have been added. The first is a Workbook Links pane which offers a holistic view of the linked files in your workbook and the areas in which they are being used. You can also refresh the links directly from this pane. This utility was highly requested by Excel customers, which is why it has been labeled by Microsoft as "Feedback In Action (#FIA)".

There are two other enhancements that are on offer for both Excel for Windows and Mac users. For starters, some very handy new functions have been introduced in Excel, namely GROUPBY and PIVOTBY. These allow you to group or pivot your data through functions which take three and four arguments, respectively. Finally, Microsoft Loop tables can now be exported to Excel for improved collaboration. That said, it is important to note that both of these capabilities are only available for Insiders right now.

All in all, there are only a couple of features which have been made generally available in Excel this month, but they are quite useful. The other two capabilities, currently exclusive to Insiders, should also make their way to more customers soon, barring any unforeseen circumstances.