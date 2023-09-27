Key Takeaways Microsoft's focus on Excel development continues with support for the Python programming language and a dedicated Python Editor.

The September changelog reveals new features in Excel for Windows, including Python support for Enterprise, Education, Family, and Personal customers.

Excel for Windows and Mac now have AutoComplete for cells with data validation, making it easier to fill out cells correctly. No new features listed for Excel Web or Android.

Microsoft seems to be very focused on Excel development lately, with the company announcing support for the Python programming language as well as a dedicated Python Editor from the Garage team in the past month or so. Today, the firm has released a changelog covering all the new features it added to its popular spreadsheet software in September 2023, and while the list isn't quite as extensive as last month's, it still contains several nifty advancements.

Starting with Microsoft's flagship Excel for Windows, Python support in Excel is now available for all Enterprise, Education, Family, and Personal customers in the Beta Channel. It is important to note that this feature is powered by the cloud, so there is no additional installation or configuration required. As mentioned previously, users can also leverage the Python Editor as a dedicated integrated development environment (IDE), and Microsoft says that it is planning to integrate Copilot with Python in Excel later this year in preview too, so that developers can use natural language to write complex data manipulation code.

Another capability in tow for both Excel for Windows and Excel for Mac is AutoComplete for cells with data validation. Now, you don't need to scroll through a seemingly endless dropdown list on cells with validation, you can simply start typing in it and then have AutoComplete fill the cell out correctly for you. This particular enhancement is available generally for Windows customers but is restricted for Insiders only on Mac right now.

Interestingly, no new features or enhancements have been listed for Excel for Web or Excel for Android, which is a bit unusual especially considering that the former makes the list each month. We'll have to wait for next month's changelog to see if Excel on both these platforms gets a hefty list of improvements in one go.