Microsoft Excel is quite a popular spreadsheet tool utilized by consumers and enterprise users alike when it comes to managing data-related needs. As such, the Redmond tech firm continuously adds new features to the software in order to retain existing customers and attract more. In the past few weeks, we have seen new capabilities arriving in Excel for web, better integration for Python Editor, and more. Now, Microsoft has published a roundup of all the features it added to Excel during the past four weeks, just like it does every month.

What new features are shared across multiple platforms?

Three Excel platforms - web, Windows, and Mac - received two new Copilot capabilities in July 2024. The first enables Copilot-powered insights, by enabling users to leverage the AI software to format data for better readability and ask specific questions about the data. Meanwhile, the other enhancement expands the limits of Copilot by empowering customers to even ask questions about data resembling tables. The edit box is available on any Excel worksheet too.

When it comes to capabilities shared by just Windows and Mac, users can now easily insert checkboxes in Excel. Similarly, Insiders can utilize two new functions in the form of TRANSLATE() and DETECTLANGUAGE(); both do exactly what they say on the tin.

What about distinct features?

All three aforementioned Excel platforms received specific upgrades as well. The web version of Excel gained a modernized grid, along with a nifty enhancement that syncs Forms data to Excel in real-time. Meanwhile, the Windows variant of Excel now packs Python Editor as an in-the-box tool, with Insiders now having access to more libraries, including NTLK, TheFuzz, Faker, WordCloud, and Squarify, among others. Finally, Excel for Mac customers had been clamoring for the ability to refresh data from Power Query's Form Folder connector; this feature is finally available for Insiders.