Key Takeaways Copilot in Excel now supports writing formulas for both numerical and textual data, available on web, Windows, and Mac.

Excel for Mac now has KeyTips for ribbon menu tasks, while iOS users get a Recent Files widget on home screen for Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Some enhancements in Excel this month are only available for Insiders, but still provide useful tools for customers.

Microsoft adds new features to Excel on a regular basis, and then, towards the end of each month, it publishes a roundup of all the capabilities it added to its spreadsheet software in the past four weeks. Last month, it detailed the ability to filter comments, along with support for new regex functions, among other things. Now, the firm has talked about all the enhancements it made to Excel in June 2024, and while there aren't many, what is on offer might be interesting to some users.

What's new in Excel this month?

There are only three features to talk about this month. You can now use Copilot in Excel to write complex formulas that not only work with numerical data but with textual data as well. For example, you can leverage Copilot to split a single column into multiple columns and extract numerical values from a string of text. This integration of Copilot in Excel is currently available for the web, Windows, and Mac. That said, Microsoft has cautioned that if you utilize this capability, and it does not work as expected, you should try again after a few weeks as the enhancement is in a phase of gradual rollout right now.

When it comes to the features exclusive to Excel for Mac, you can now use keyboard shortcuts called KeyTips to perform tasks listed in the ribbon menu, just like you would on a Windows PC. Finally, iOS customers can take advantage of the Recent Files widget on your phone's home screen. This is not just limited to Excel, as Word and PowerPoint can benefit from it too. However, it is important to note that both of the aforementioned improvements are currently only available for Insiders.

As can be seen, while the change log isn't massive, there are some enhancements that will definitely be useful for many customers. It will be interesting to see what Microsoft has in store for its users next month.