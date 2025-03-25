Summary New trim functionalities now available for Windows Current Channel and Monthly Enterprise Channel customers.

Python in Excel on the web now in general availability for Enterprise and Business customers.

Anonymous file sharing for PowerPoint, Excel, and Word available for iPhone and iPad Insiders.

Microsoft adds new features to Excel quite regularly and then, towards the end of each month, it publishes a blog post covering all the new functionalities it added to the spreadsheet software in the previous four weeks. February 2024 was all about Copilot as Microsoft introduced enhancements to its AI tool's integration with Excel. This month is a bit diverse in terms of the latest feature-set, but it's still fairly sparse. Without further ado, let's dive into all that's new for Excel this month.

More Excel features for everyone

Microsoft has announced the general availability of some new trim functionalities for Windows Current Channel and Monthly Enterprise Channel customers. The TRIMRANGE function can be leveraged to remove empty rows and columns from the edges of a range and other trim references can be used to execute customized variations of this function in a quicker manner.

Next, Python in Excel on the web has hit general availability for Enterprise and Business customers, and it is also in preview for Family and Personal users. In the same vein, Copilot in Excel with Python is now rolling out to Mac Insiders. For those unaware, this allows customers who are neither proficient in Excel nor in Python to use the combined power of both, thanks to some assistance from Copilot.

Finally, anonymous file sharing is now available for iPhone and iPad Insiders. This is actually a Microsoft 365 feature which enables shared PowerPoint, Excel, and Word files to be accessed without signing in to a Microsoft account beforehand.

That's all for now, which means that this was a relatively quieter month in the Excel realm as well. However, if you would like to request new features or enhancements to existing ones, make sure to reach out to Microsoft via the built-in suggestion utility in Excel or through the dedicated Feedback portal here.