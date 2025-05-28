Summary Copilot now cleans data in Excel on Windows.

A short while ago, we covered all the new features that Microsoft introduced in Teams during the month of May 2025, including capabilities like real-time text (RTT) and the ability to add AI agents to meetings to provide assistance in useful, but subtle, ways. Now, the company has detailed all the enhancements made to Excel in the past four weeks, just like it does towards the end of every month, so let's get started.

Copilot integrations galore

This month, it seems like Microsoft has focused on getting Copilot integrated into more components of Excel. For starters, Current Channel customers in Excel on Windows can now clean data with the help of AI. This includes fixing number and text formatting issues, as well as removing trailing space characters. You can leverage this feature through the Data tab in Excel.

Next, on all three major Excel platforms (Windows, Mac, web), Microsoft is offering the Think deeper capability in Copilot in Excel with Python. Through this, Copilot can utilize reasoning models to answer complex data questions through detailed analysis, along with the ability to execute Python code written autonomously by the AI agent itself. In the same vein, Copilot can now analyze text across tens of thousands of rows to provide insights about sentiment and even generate visualizations based on the trends or context that it identifies. Finally, the last Copilot feature this month enables Copilot to read its responses out loud in Excel for Windows and the web.

There are two more capabilities in May 2025 which are not related to Copilot. First, Mac customers can now create a Microsoft Forms form directly in Excel and sync responses seamlessly too. Lastly, a highly requested feature has finally been made available in Excel for the web. It allows users to see Show Changes data back up to one year, which is a significant upgrade from the previous limit of 60 days.