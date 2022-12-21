As part of its December updates for Excel, Microsoft has made it possible to insert images in cells using a new function. Here's all the news.

As it tends to do every month, Microsoft has highlighted all the new features it added to Excel during the past month. There are some notable additions for December, available across the web, Windows, and macOS versions of the app.

The biggest new addition is one Microsoft started testing with Office Insiders back in August. That's the new IMAGE function, which lets you insert images directly into a cell from a source location. This function also adds alt text for the image, so it's readable for low-vision users, and it makes it easier to manipulate the images inside an Excel worksheet. The IMAGE function is available on the web, Windows, and Mac. Office Insiders can also try this feature on Android, though it's not available to everyone yet.

Aside from this, Excel on the web has also received some big improvements. That includes the new formula suggestions, which analyze data in your cells and make suggestions for formulas you might want to use in a given cell. For example, a cell in a row called "total" after a series of numbers will automatically suggest using the SUM function.

Additionally, Excel can also suggest formulas based on examples from previous cells. If there's an identifiable pattern in the data you inserted before, Excel can suggest a formula to fill in the remaining cells in a specific range. You can see this in action below to understand how it works.

Other new additions include new suggestions to fix broken links for cloud workbooks you may have linked to. There's also now a search bar in the Queries pane so you can more easily find your queries.

Moving over to the Windows version of Excel, many of the new additions are exclusive to Insiders. The only change available to everyone, aside from the IMAGE function, is a new keyboard shortcut (Alt + F12, or Option + F12 on Mac) to open the Power Query editor.

Insiders do have some notable additions, starting with the ability to create nested Power Query Data Types, meaning you can have data types as a sub-level of other data types. Additionally, the Get Data Power Query feature can now import data from cells using Dynamic Arrays.

These changes are available now or rolling out, most of them for users in the production release.

