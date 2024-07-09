Key Takeaways Microsoft released a fix for a Taskbar bug in Windows 11, affecting N edition users, in the latest update.

Other fixes include prompts for UAC responses, Remote Desktop Server issues, and RADIUS protocol problems.

Users of Windows 11 and Windows 10 should check for updates to resolve specific bugs and issues encountered.

A little while ago, a bug appeared within Windows N edition that caused issues with the Taskbar. Fortunately, today is Patch Tuesday, which means that Microsoft is publishing its round of fixes for its operating systems. And while the update doesn't bring any big or exciting changes to Windows 11, it does finally get rid of the nasty bug that's been plaguing Windows N users.

Microsoft squashes a nasty Taskbar bug on Windows 11

This fix is part of the KB5040442 update, and it's the only major change to your system if you're using Windows 11 23H2. The fix gets rid of the nasty Taskbar bug, which should only affect you if you're using the special Windows N version that comes with fewer features. Here's the full patch note:

Taskbar (known issue) You might not be able to view or interact with the taskbar after you install KB5039302. This issue occurs on devices that run the Windows N edition. This edition is like other editions but lacks most media-related tools. The issue also occurs if you turn off “Media Features” from the Control Panel.

Windows 11 23H2 also gets all the fixes for 22H2 as listed below.

If you're using Windows 11 22H2, there are a few fixes in this new patch. Repairing an app using a Windows Installer will now prompt a UAC response, so if you automate the process, you should ensure that your script takes that into consideration. It also squashes a rare bug that caused the Remote Desktop MultiPoint Server to crash and problems with the Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol.

Windows 10's KB5040427 update gets all of the above fixes but doesn't get any unique fixes for itself. This update affects Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021, and all editions of Windows 10 22H2. Here are the notes:

Windows Installer . When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1 . For more information, see: Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer Machine Policies - Win32 apps

. When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the registry value to . For more information, see: Remote Desktop MultiPoint Server . A race condition causes the service to stop responding.

. A race condition causes the service to stop responding. Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol. This issue is related to MD5 collisions. For more information, see KB5040268. read more

If you want to see the notes for yourself, or you want to manually download each update, here's where to find everything:

Windows version Build number Changelog Supported editions Manual Download Windows 11 22631.3880 KB5040442 Windows 11 version 22H2 all editions Windows 11 version 23H2 all editions Microsoft Update Catalog Windows 10 19045.4651 KB5040427 Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10 version 22H2 all editions Microsoft Update Catalog

While this was a relatively small update, it still contains some handy fixes for people who have encountered specific bugs. As such, if you've been affected by them, give your OS an update and see if it does the trick.