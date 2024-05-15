Key Takeaways Microsoft's latest Windows update, KB5037771, finally fixes the annoying VPN bug on Windows 10 and 11

Be aware of a new bug with profile pictures that may arise after installing the update. Microsoft is working on a fix for the error.

With VPNs working properly again, now is a good time to try one for added online security and access to geo-locked sites.

If you've been keeping tabs on your Windows news, you'll know that a recent update broke everyone's VPN apps on Windows 10 and 11. Reports began to crop up around the start of May, and since then, Microsoft has been hard at work on a fix. Now, the Redmond giant has finally published a Windows update that should fix this annoying issue, so be sure to give your operating system an update if you've been having problems.

As posted on Microsoft Support, the Redmond giant goes into detail as to what the update contains. The star of the show for this update is Microsoft squashing the annoying VPN bug that has caused so much woe:

This update addresses a known issue that might cause your VPN connection to fail. This occurs after you install the update dated April 9, 2024, or later.

Unfortunately, when one update closes, another bug opens. Microsoft has reported that this update introduces a bug with profile pictures, which it is aware of. If you try to change it, you may get hit with an 0x80070520 error. Microsoft isn't certain as to what is causing it, but it's working on fixing the issue in a later update.

Now's a good time to give a VPN a try

Now that Microsoft has gotten VPNs working again, why not try one? They can be a handy way to protect your identity from cybercriminals and access geo-locked websites. If you want to get started, you can check out the best VPNs for Windows, or you can look at some free VPNs if you want to dabble with one without paying a cent. Just be sure to cut through the VPN marketing and fully understand what these apps can and cannot do for you.