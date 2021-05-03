Microsoft is finally killing off Flash in Windows 10 this summer

Support for Adobe Flash has been fading away for some time now. It’s been removed from all modern browsers, and it’s been unsupported by Adobe since the beginning of the year.

Microsoft has been slowly killing it off in Windows 10 by offering an update to remove the software. For most people, that update installed automatically and Flash is gone. For businesses that control the flow of Windows updates, on the other hand, that might not be the case.

In a blog post from September that was recently updated, the firm announced that it’s going to be adding the Flash removal update to Patch Tuesday updates this summer. This will happen in June for Windows 10 versions 1809 and up, while it will happen in July for versions 1507 and 1607. July is also when users of Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Embedded 8 Standard will get it.

Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory. If you try to not take the update, it’s just going to install automatically at some point. In fact, this change should also arrive in the preview update that we’ll see the month before. Those are called ‘C’ and ‘D’ week updates, and they’re optional.

Obviously, these updates are only coming to supported versions of Windows. Versions 1507 and 1607, while nearly six and five years old respectively, are still supported in the Long-Term Servicing Branch. Version 1809 is supported for the Long-Term Servicing Channel and in Enterprise and Education SKUs of the OS. Newer versions are currently supported, although some support status is actually set to change between now and when these updates are released.

The death of Adobe Flash has been a slow one. Indeed, if you’re following along, it feels like we’re never going to be rid of the legacy solution. We should be almost at the finish line though, and we’ll soon be able to look at Flash as a thing of the past.