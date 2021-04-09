Microsoft finally releases a 64-bit OneDrive sync client for Windows 10

Microsoft has at long last released a 64-bit version of its OneDrive app for Windows. Released in 2017, Microsoft’s cloud storage and file-sharing app was only available in 32-bit for Windows users up until now.

In a blog post, Microsoft officially announced the release of the 64-bit OneDrive sync app for Windows. The new version is available as a public preview, meaning it hasn’t yet reached the “general availability” phase.

“We know this has been a long-awaited and highly requested feature, and we’re thrilled to make it available for early access. You can now download the 64-bit version for use with OneDrive work, school, and home accounts”, the company said in the blog post.

For now, you’ll have to download it manually from Microsoft’s website. You must be running a 64-bit installation of Windows on an x64 processor. Although this rules out devices like Surface Pro X or any Windows 10 on ARM for that matter, a 64-bit version for ARM is already in the works, as confirmed by Omar Shahine, Microsoft Vice President of product for OneDrive and SharePoint, on Twitter.

64-bit #OneDrive sync now available. And before you ask we are working on ARM.https://t.co/ywFD53Rr7V — Omar Shahine 💉 (@OmarShahine) April 8, 2021

If you’re interested in trying out the new version and meet the system requirements, you can grab the 64-bit client of OneDrive from here. Just make sure that the OneDrive version you install is the same version as you currently have, or newer. Microsoft says when the 64-bit OneDrive client becomes commercially available, it will automatically replace the preview version running on your device.

Windows users have been begging Microsoft to release a 64-bit version of OneDrive for what feels like an eternity. But for reasons known only to Microsoft, the company refrained from releasing a 64-bit client. The 32-bit client had started showing its age, and there were many user complaints about performance issues while trying to sync large amounts of files. The 64-bit should, in theory, resolve all such issues as it will be able to better utilize the available resources.