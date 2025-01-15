Summary Microsoft allows for repairing Xbox consoles through iFixit and uBreakiFix for in-warranty and out-of-warranty consoles.

Replacement components for Xbox Series X|S are available on Microsoft Store and Repair Hub on iFixit.

Access to official spare parts means gamers can repair consoles even if out of warranty, offering more repairability options.

Console repairs have always been a hit-and-miss sort of thing; just ask anyone who got hit by the dreaded Red Ring of Death during the Xbox 360 days. Fortunately, Microsoft and iFixit have teamed up to make repairing your consoles a ton easier. If your Xbox Series X or S isn't doing so well, you can now grab some official spare parts to get it working again.

Microsoft and iFixit are giving people the right to repair their consoles

As announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft is making it easier than ever to get your broken console repaired. The news comes in two parts: first, if you're not someone who enjoys popping open a console and messing around with its innards, you can soon sell off your console to uBreakiFix by Asurion, which becomes an officially-recognized repair company for Xboxes starting on January 20th.

However, if you're much more of a tinkerer, you can take matters into your own hands starting today:

...replacement components for the three Xbox Series X|S console options are now available for purchase via the Microsoft Store and replacement console parts are also now available for purchase online via the Microsoft Repair Hub on iFixit. With the purchase of replacement components previously limited to controller parts and only available through the Microsoft Store, these additional repair options allow players to choose the repairability solution that works best for them, even if their console is out-of-warranty.

The end bit is especially interesting; usually, companies ditch product support when it falls out of warranty. However, even if your console is showing its age a little, you can still get the parts needed to get it back into working order.