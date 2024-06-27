Key Takeaways Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to Amazon Fire TV Stick in July.

The cool thing about cloud gaming is that you can turn lots of devices into a "console." From turning devices into a remote gaming hub with Moonlight and Sunshine to attaching a Raspberry Pi to Steam Link, there are lots of ways to play games on hardware that would otherwise be too weak to support them. Now, Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to the Amazon Fire TV Stick in July, meaning you can soon do even more with the tiny USB dongle.

Xbox Cloud Gaming officially arrives on the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Image Credit: Amazon

As announced on About Amazon, Microsoft is teaming up with the retail giant to bring gaming to the Fire TV Stick. All you need to get started is a Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Once you have one, you need a compatible Bluetooth controller: Amazon recommends the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense, or DualShock 4. Once the hardware is sorted, subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier. You don't need an Xbox console, as the Fire TV Stick will handle streaming your game.

The best part of this setup is that you have a gaming device you can take anywhere with you. Find a place with a good internet connection, plug in the Fire TV Stick into a compatible television or monitor, grab your controller, and you're good to game. It's also a great option if you want to game on a budget, as Microsoft's servers handle all the graphical rendering. This means you can play graphically taxing games that would make a gaming PC sweat through a USB stick. Amazon hopes to get this service live in July 2024, so keep an eye on it for future updates.