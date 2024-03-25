Key Takeaways Microsoft is addressing font problems on Chrome for Windows 10 and 11 systems.

The font issue causes blurry or thin text, especially for certain display styles.

The solution involves adjusting Chromium code to reflect user settings from Windows ClearType Text Tuner.

Have you noticed that the fonts in Chrome look a little funny on Windows 10 and 11 systems? It's not just you; it's a known issue that has been going on for a little while now. Fortunately, Microsoft knows of the issue, and it's working on a way to get strange-looking fonts on Chrome fixed.

Microsoft works on fixing Chrome's font issues on Windows 10 and 11

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is fixing a bug that caused fonts on Chrome to look blurry or thing. It doesn't affect everyone, but people who use specific display styles have reported seeing this weird text. Given how the fonts would look normal in other browsers, users pointed the blame on Chrome. As it turns out, Chrome and Windows weren't properly communicating with one another based on what the user set for their text:

Historically, Chromium/Skia has used compile-time constants for text contrast and gamma, with different values hard-coded per platform. This means that these values are not adjustable by the end user. Windows has a ClearType Text Tuner that guides the user through various contrast and gamma values for text rendering. Native applications generally automatically pick up these values if they use a DirectWrite based text stack. Chromium uses Skia for text rendering, and thus was not picking up these user adjustments on Windows.

Microsoft's solution? It's going to tweak the Chromium code base so that it will grab the contrast and gamma values set up with the Windows ClearType Text Tuner, and then hand them over to Chromium's Skia. That way, Skia can render the text in the way the user wants and will prevent any text-based Chrome issues in the future.