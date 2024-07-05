Key Takeaways Microsoft releases patches for Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, addressing color issues, audio problems, and accessibility settings.

Patch fixes momentary color distortion, audio playback failure, and Bluetooth headset audio issues.

Update via Windows Update; patch being rolled out in waves, so keep checking for availability.

After a lot of hype, controversy, and waiting, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 have finally launched with Copilot+ capabilities. With them, we saw the widespread release of the Snapdragon X chips with their powerful AI capabilities that can run models on local hardware. But, as you'd expect from brand-new tech, there were some issues that came to light once people had some time with the devices. Fortunately, Microsoft has released a patch that has squashed some major bugs, so if you've been holding out for a specific fix, now's a good time to update your device.

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 get a healthy dose of bug fixes

So, what did Microsoft fix exactly? While the company lists separate patch notes for the Surface Pro 11, and the Surface Laptop 7, they both feature the exact same fixes. The newest patch for both devices fixes some nasty color issues when waking the device from sleep, and squashes a bug that caused audio issues when using Bluetooth headsets or putting the device under stress. Here's the full list:

Fixes a problem that causes momentary color distortion when waking from sleep or rebooting with HDR enabled. Addresses a potential horizontal white line flicker during the initial device setup. Resolves an issue where customized accessibility settings for mouse would reset after reboot. Resolves an issue where audio playback fails after connecting a Bluetooth headset. Addresses intermittent audio jittering under heavier system workload. Improves interoperability with USB 3 devices when connected to a USB-C Power Delivery charger.

To grab the update, look for Windows Update on your device and check for new updates. If it can't find the patch, it's likely due to Microsoft rolling out the update in waves; as such, hold tight and keep checking in to see if the update has landed on your device.