Microsoft rolls out updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 regularly, and since the operating systems have well over a billion users combined, it's natural that issues will pop up from time to time. The Redmond tech firm tracks these bugs in its Windows release health pages, and recently, it has updated these portals to provide updates on some existing bugs while disclosing new issues.

What Windows bugs has Microsoft fixed?

For starters, the Copilot issue in Edge that we discussed a couple of weeks ago has been partially mitigated by Microsoft. On Windows 10, 11, and Server, a recent Edge update had caused a mysterious Copilot app to show up in the Installed apps in Windows Settings. Although Microsoft had emphasized that this app is harmless, it issued an Edge update last week that uninstalled Copilot on Server devices. A subsequent update will "remove or adjust" this on specific client devices in the near future too, but no concrete timeline has been revealed yet.

Similarly, a BitLocker issue was impacting Windows 10 and 11 devices since last year too. Environments which had the Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives or Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives policies set to enabled with certain other configurations had mobile device management (MDM) solutions throwing error 65000 in the Require device encryption settings on some devices. This affected Microsoft Intune as well as other third-party MDM apps. Microsoft has now updated the release health page to indicate that it already released Windows updates in January to address and resolve this issue completely.

Finally, there was yet another bug which was plaguing only Windows 10 devices. The January 2024 Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) update would not install on certain hardware, throwing errors related to the size of the Recovery Environment's partition. Microsoft closed this bug recently, advising those affected to manually increase the size of their WinRE partition, since it requires 250MB of free space. This bug will not be patched via a Windows Update, and this manual configuration is necessary for the update to install.

Which new issues have now popped up in Windows?

Although Microsoft has mitigated three Windows bugs as detailed above, two new problems have unfortunately been reported now too. An issue that Microsoft began tracking yesterday is affecting Windows 10, Windows 11, and several installations of Windows Server. Although the company hasn't gone into details, it says that affected devices may experience VPN connection failures after installing the April 2024 security update or April 2024 non-security preview update. Microsoft is currently working on a fix, but there are no details regarding the issuance of a fix yet.

Lastly, the Redmond tech firm has disclosed that April's Patch Tuesday update is causing an unexpected issue on Windows 11. Although it's fairly minor, it may be annoying for some customers. If you attempt to change your user account's profile picture by uploading one through Windows Settings, you will be greeted with error code 0x80070520. That said, the good news is that Microsoft has acknowledged the problem and an upcoming release will resolve this issue fully.