Microsoft Excel is heavily used both in personal and commercial environments, thanks to the bevy of features the Redmond tech giant keeps adding to the software, such as support for the Python programming language. However, as new capabilities are added, it is also important to get the basics right, and now, Microsoft has focused on that by fixing Excel's annoying behavior when it comes to automatic data conversions.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft Excel's Product Manager Chirag Fifadra has explained that changes to the automatic data conversion behavior in Excel are now generally available for both Windows and Mac users. Some improvements have also been made to the feature since testing began over a year ago. It is now also easier to find this setting under File > Options > Data > Automatic Data Conversion.

Here, you can disable certain conversions, or toggle the removal of leading zeros from a string and convert it to a number, truncate digits and present them in your desired scientific notation, change the "E" to a scientific notation, and transform a string into a date. Similarly, if you open a CSV file, you will have the ability to open it without any data conversions through a warning banner.

There are a couple of known issues in this release though. You may encounter a "Number stored as string" error, which is expected, so you can ignore it. However, since it will be stored as a string, you won't be able to use it in mathematical calculations. Furthermore, you can't disable conversions during the execution of Excel macros.

These enhancements to Automatic Data Conversion are present in Excel for Windows version 2309 (Build 16808.10000) and Excel for Mac version 16.77 (Build 23091003). You can provide feedback directly to Microsoft through the Help > Feedback menu option.