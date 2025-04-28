Summary Recent Windows 11 update may have made File Explorer much faster.

Sometimes, it takes Microsoft a little while to get around to fixing that one bug that has annoyed you for years now. It even has a habit of re-adding bugs that went away 20 years ago with a new Windows 11 update. If you've been using Windows for a while, you may recall that File Explorer became a little sluggish around the Windows 8.1 era and has remained that way ever since.

Well, if a recent post on Reddit is to be believed, Microsoft may have finally fixed that issue. Reports are coming in that a hidden benefit of a Windows 11 update makes File Explorer a lot faster than before, and the evidence looks promising.

Microsoft may have made File Explorer a lot snappier on Windows 11